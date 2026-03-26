Kashmir Police Investigate COVID-19 Funds Misappropriation

Kashmir police are investigating a major COVID-19 funds fraud, with searches conducted in Srinagar and Budgam related to the alleged siphoning of government funds during the pandemic.

Key Points Kashmir police are investigating the alleged siphoning of COVID-19 relief funds by individuals in Srinagar and Budgam.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint about fraudulent procurement of medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accused individuals allegedly impersonated government officials and created fake documents to divert funds.

Searches were conducted to secure further evidence, including digital records and financial documents related to the COVID-19 funds fraud.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch in Kashmir on Thursday carried out searches at three locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts in connection with the alleged siphoning of government funds during COVID-19 pandemic by two people.

The case was initiated on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Sanjay Kumar Sahu, proprietor of Sanjay Trading Company, New Delhi, who alleged that Emad Muzafar Makdoomi alias Imran Shah and Vikar Ahmad Bhat, dishonestly induced the firm on the pretext of procuring medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir, of Crime Branch J&K, today conducted house searches at three different locations in the districts of Srinagar and Budgam in connection with an FIR," a spokesperson of the agency said.

Investigation Details

"A preliminary probe revealed that the accused persons, through deceitful means, fraudulently obtained huge amounts, including funds from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag," the spokesperson said.

They also attempted to siphon off crores of rupees from Government Medical College, Srinagar, the spokesperson added.

The accused individuals impersonated government officials, posing as delegates and OSD (Supplies), and issued fake allotment orders of various departments and institutions. They created fake email IDs of the complainant firm and opened fraudulent bank accounts in its name to divert payments.

"On the basis of these findings, a formal case has been registered and the investigation has been set into motion. The house searches conducted today are aimed at securing further evidence, including digital records and financial documents," the spokesperson said adding further investigation are underway.