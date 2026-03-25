Karnataka varsity defies govt ban, holds event on Deendayal Upadhyay

Despite a government ban, a Karnataka university proceeded with a lecture series on RSS ideology, sparking political controversy and raising questions about academic freedom.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Despite the ban, KSOU proceeded with the event, featuring virtual address by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and physical attendance by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The event focused on 'Ekatma Manav Darshan', a philosophy emphasising harmony and duties, central to India's cultural ethos.

The government defended its decision, stating public universities should remain apolitical and free from ideological influence, sparking political debate.

The controversy highlights tensions between academic freedom, government oversight, and ideological influences in public institutions.

Despite the Karnataka government canceling a three-day lecture series on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, the KSOU in Mysuru went ahead with the programme, with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan inaugurating virtually and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot attending it physically on Wednesday.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday cancelled the event citing violations of protocol and guidelines. It said the event was organised by the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) without prior intimation.

In his video message, Radhakrishnan said 'Ekatma Manav Darshan' offers a framework for harmony in a world facing growing divisions, stressing the need to align development with ethical values and duties.

Inaugurating the International Academic Conference on "Ekatma Manav Darshan: Bharat's Worldview", he highlighted the philosophy's enduring relevance in contemporary times.

"At its core, Ekatma Manav Darshan teaches us that the individual, society, nature, and the universe are interconnected. Nothing exists in isolation," he said.

Emphasising the role of Dharma, he said the philosophy provides a path of harmony and underlined that society thrives not merely on rights but on duties.

"It teaches us that society thrives not merely on rights, but on the fulfilment of Kartavya (duty)," he added, noting that the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 reflects holistic and inclusive development.

Karnataka Governor Gehlot described Ekatma Manav Darshan as central to India's cultural ethos.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Ekatma Manav Darshan is not merely a philosophical concept, but the very foundation of India's soul, culture, thought, and way of life," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

He noted that the philosophy places the human being, comprising body, mind, intellect and soul, at the centre and advocates harmony among individuals, society and nature.

"Society is a living organism. Coordination and cooperation among all sections are essential for societal development," he said.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Math said the Mysuru event was part of nationwide efforts to translate Deendayal Upadhyay's ideas into social and academic practice, describing it as "commendable", the statement said.

Speakers highlighted that the philosophy integrates material progress with spiritual values and that the concept of Antyodaya can foster value-based politics and sustainable rural development, while reinforcing India's commitment to global peace, according to the statement.

The programme was presided over by KSOU vice-chancellor Prof Sharanappa V Halse, with participation from Pragna Pravah representatives, academics and members of the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

Earlier, renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted Ram Lala's idol in Ayodhya inaugurated the "Bharat Darshan" exhibition, saying cultural heritage remains a source of strength at a time when the world is troubled by the dark clouds of war.

While ordering cancellation, the government on Tuesday also flagged a "serious breach of protocol," noting that the Vice-Chancellor is presiding over the event and that permission was granted to a private organisation even as an inquiry into administrative and financial irregularities at the university is underway.

State Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar defended the government's decision to cancel the event saying public universities must remain apolitical and free from ideological influence.

Political repercussions

The matter was also echoed in the Karnataka assembly with the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, BJP MLAs Sunil Kumar, Ashwath Narayan and B Y Vijayendra, who is also the BJP state chief, raising the issue and sought the government's response on this.

In reply, deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would ask Minister Sudhakar to reply on this matter on Thursday.

Sources in the Lok Bhavan said Gehlot had spoken to the KSOU Vice Chancellor in the morning asking him whether the event was still on. "After getting a reply in affirmation, the Governor proceeded to Mysuru," the source told PTI.

An RSS office bearer said the minister was not aware about those attending the event and the protocol to be followed.