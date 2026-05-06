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Karnataka Government Reinstates DGP K Ramachandra Rao

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 06, 2026 20:50 IST

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The Karnataka government has reinstated DGP K Ramachandra Rao, who was previously suspended due to allegations of misconduct, assigning him to the role of Director General of Police (Police Manual).

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Karnataka government reinstates DGP K Ramachandra Rao after suspension.
  • Rao is posted as Director General of Police (Police Manual).
  • The suspension followed allegations of conduct unbecoming of a government servant.
  • Rao's stepdaughter is accused of gold smuggling.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday revoked the suspension order of DGP K Ramachandra Rao and reinstated him into service with immediate effect.

According to the official order, the 1993-batch IPS officer has been posted, with immediate effect and until further orders, as Director General of Police (Police Manual).

 

New Role for Reinstated DGP

"The post of Director General of Police (Police Manual) is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru, under Rule 12 of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, as included in Schedule II of the said rules," the government order stated.

Background of Suspension

Rao, who was then serving as Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement), was placed under suspension with immediate effect on January 19, citing conduct unbecoming of a government servant and causing embarrassment to the state administration.

News channels had beamed videos purportedly showing Rao in a compromising position with women. The videos had also gone viral on social media.

Family Connection to Gold Smuggling Case

Rao is the stepfather of Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao, who is accused of orchestrating the illegal import of gold worth over Rs 12.56 crore from Dubai to India along with two others--businessman Tarun Raju and jewellery dealer Sahil Jain.

Ranya was apprehended at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, 2025, with 14.8 kilograms of gold allegedly smuggled from Dubai.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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