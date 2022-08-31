News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka HC allows Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi Idgah ground

Karnataka HC allows Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi Idgah ground

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 31, 2022 08:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a late-night hearing on Tuesday, the Karnataka high court upheld an order of the Dharwad municipal commissioner allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be held at the Hubballi Idgah Maidan.

IMAGE: Karnataka high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Ashok S Kinagi held that the property belonged to the Dharwad municipality and Anjuman-e-Islam was only a lease holder for a period of 99 years at a fee of Re 1 per year.

The court had heard the issue earlier in the day.

 

The municipal commissioner's order was challenged in the court by Anjuman-e-Islam.

The court had allowed the commissioner's order but at the same time, the Supreme Court was hearing the issue of the festival being allowed at the Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru.

Anjuman-e-Islam had claimed that the property in question was protected under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which says no religious place of worship can be converted.

The high court said in the case of the property in question, it was not a religious place of worship and was allowed for prayers only during Bakrid and Ramzan.

During other times, it was used for purposes like a marketplace and a parking lot.

The Supreme Court order of status quo in the Bengaluru Chamrajpet ground was also not applicable to this case, the high court said.

The Chamrajpet issue involves a dispute about the ownership of the property, whereas the Hubballi ground belongs to the municipality, which Anjuman-e-Islam has also acknowledged, the court pointed out.

It had said if there was a Supreme Court order on the Benglauru Idgah issue, the same could be mentioned before it.

The apex court ordered for status quo in the Bengaluru issue and the Ganesh Chaturthi festival set to be celebrated by the state government had to be withheld.

The matter was mentioned in the Hubballi case.

Justice Kinagi heard the matter at his official chamber at 10 pm.

After hearing the parties, including the state government advocate, he dictated the orders at 11.15 pm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
Time for Hindus and Muslims to reconcile
Time for Hindus and Muslims to reconcile
US Open PIX: Raducanu, Rybakina suffer shock defeats
US Open PIX: Raducanu, Rybakina suffer shock defeats
PIX: Chelsea lose at Southampton, Fulham beat Brighton
PIX: Chelsea lose at Southampton, Fulham beat Brighton
Mumbai civic body gears up for Ganesh festival
Mumbai civic body gears up for Ganesh festival
Man United agree deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax
Man United agree deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances