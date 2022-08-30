SC refuses permission for Ganesh fest at Bengaluru Idgah ground

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru and ordered status quo on land by both parties.

IMAGE: Police personnel deployed at the disputed Idgah naidan at Chamrajpet area in Bengaluru, August 30, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka high Court for the resolution of the dispute.

"The issues raised in the special leave petition may be agitated by both parties before the high court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the high court.

A division bench of the Karnataka high court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.