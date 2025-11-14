'Karma hits back': Kavitha slams BRS after Jubilee Hills bypoll rout

Suspended Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Friday took a swipe at the party over its defeat in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, saying "karma hits back".

IMAGE: Suspended Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking to X, after the by-election results were announced, she said, "Karma hits back."

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram project.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads.

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav won the Jubilee Hills by-election on Friday, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by more than 24,000 votes.