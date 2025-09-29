HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Ladakh police firing

Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Ladakh police firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 15:01 IST

x

The Congress on Monday said it was outrageous that ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil war veteran, was among those killed in firing by the security forces in Ladakh.

IMAGE: Smoke billows out from the Bhartiya Janta Party office which was set on fire during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, September 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said Tharchin served at the Siachen Glacier and fought valiantly in the 1999 Kargil War.

His father, too, served in the Indian Army, he said.

 

"Tsewang Tharchin was protesting peacefully for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. It should be a matter of the deepest anguish and outrage that he was killed along with three others in the firing on the agitationists five days back," Ramesh said.

Curfew remained in force for the sixth day in violence-hit Leh on Monday, with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta set to chair a meeting to review the overall security situation.

A curfew was imposed in Leh town on September 24 following a violent showdown between the security forces and protesters during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre.

The outfit has been spearheading an agitation for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

More than 150 people, including some 80 policemen, were also injured in the clashes that day.

Over 60 people, including two councillors, have since been taken into custody.

On September 26, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act on Friday and subsequently lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

4 killed, cops among 80 hurt in Ladakh statehood protests
4 killed, cops among 80 hurt in Ladakh statehood protests
'Entire Leh would've burned down': DGP justifies firing
'Entire Leh would've burned down': DGP justifies firing
Wangchuk being probed for Pak links: Ladakh police chief
Wangchuk being probed for Pak links: Ladakh police chief
'Ladakh Anger Was Of Educated Unemployed Youth'
'Ladakh Anger Was Of Educated Unemployed Youth'
'People of Ladakh feel betrayed'
'People of Ladakh feel betrayed'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

webstory image 2

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

webstory image 3

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

VIDEOS

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound1:30

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound

Shocking visuals from stampede site of TVK Chief Vijay's rally3:10

Shocking visuals from stampede site of TVK Chief Vijay's...

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks her airport look0:45

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks her airport look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV