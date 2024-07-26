News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kargil War Memorial Lit For 25th Vijay Divas

Kargil War Memorial Lit For 25th Vijay Divas

By UMAR GANIE
July 26, 2024 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas at Drass Kargil on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

 

IMAGE: The Kargil War Memorial lit up with lamps. Kargil War veterans and other soldiers lit the lamps at the memorial on Thursday night. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Earlier on Thursday, a soldier spits fire during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas.

 

IMAGE: The Indian Army daredevil team in action, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A cultural performance by the soldiers, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Young women perform during the show.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
'We did not allow the enemy to sleep'
'We did not allow the enemy to sleep'
'Dushman ki goli peeth pe nahi, chhati pe khaani hai'
'Dushman ki goli peeth pe nahi, chhati pe khaani hai'
'Yeh dil mange more' still echoes: Capt Batra's brother
'Yeh dil mange more' still echoes: Capt Batra's brother
'Hockey Team Can Win Olympic Medal'
'Hockey Team Can Win Olympic Medal'
A Century Of Inspiring Olympic Moments
A Century Of Inspiring Olympic Moments
Modi Bluster Missing From Budget
Modi Bluster Missing From Budget
Kargil@25: Lessons Learnt
Kargil@25: Lessons Learnt

More like this

Army Prepares For 25th Kargil Vijay Divas

Army Prepares For 25th Kargil Vijay Divas

'We Were Fighting With Backs To The Wall'

'We Were Fighting With Backs To The Wall'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances