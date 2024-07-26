Kargil War Memorial Lit For 25th Vijay Divas

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas at Drass Kargil on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
IMAGE: The Kargil War Memorial lit up with lamps. Kargil War veterans and other soldiers lit the lamps at the memorial on Thursday night. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Earlier on Thursday, a soldier spits fire during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas.
IMAGE: The Indian Army daredevil team in action, here and below.
IMAGE: A cultural performance by the soldiers, here and below.
IMAGE: Young women perform during the show.
