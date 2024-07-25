Army Prepares For 25th Kargil Vijay Divas

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of the Indian Army preparations for the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas in Drass Kargil.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will attend the commemoration at the Kargil War Memorial on Friday, July 26.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Soldiers decorate the Kargil War memorial while preparing for the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas.

IMAGE: Soldiers arrange lamps at the Kargil War memorial, here and below.

IMAGE: An officer supervises the arrangements.

IMAGE: Soldiers water plants at the Kargil War memorial.

IMAGE: Civilians watch the preparations.

IMAGE: Soldiers busy at work for Vijay Diwas.

IMAGE: The Tiranga flutters in the wind.

