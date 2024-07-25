News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army Prepares For 25th Kargil Vijay Divas

Army Prepares For 25th Kargil Vijay Divas

By UMAR GANIE
July 25, 2024 09:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of the Indian Army preparations for the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas in Drass Kargil.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will attend the commemoration at the Kargil War Memorial on Friday, July 26.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers decorate the Kargil War memorial while preparing for the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Soldiers arrange lamps at the Kargil War memorial, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: An officer supervises the arrangements.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers water plants at the Kargil War memorial.

 

IMAGE: Civilians watch the preparations.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers busy at work for Vijay Diwas.

 

IMAGE: The Tiranga flutters in the wind.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
'Dushman ki goli peeth pe nahi, chhati pe khaani hai'
'Dushman ki goli peeth pe nahi, chhati pe khaani hai'
'Yeh dil mange more' still echoes: Capt Batra's brother
'Yeh dil mange more' still echoes: Capt Batra's brother
'We demolished enemy posts'
'We demolished enemy posts'
Canadian coach, analyst kicked out of Olympics
Canadian coach, analyst kicked out of Olympics
Passing the torch to new generation, says Biden
Passing the torch to new generation, says Biden
Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule
Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule
The Nirmala Sitharaman Interview
The Nirmala Sitharaman Interview

More like this

'We Were Fighting With Backs To The Wall'

'We Were Fighting With Backs To The Wall'

'We did not allow the enemy to sleep'

'We did not allow the enemy to sleep'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances