Army Prepares For 25th Kargil Vijay Divas

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of the Indian Army preparations for the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas in Drass Kargil.
Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will attend the commemoration at the Kargil War Memorial on Friday, July 26.
IMAGE: Soldiers decorate the Kargil War memorial while preparing for the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Soldiers arrange lamps at the Kargil War memorial, here and below.
IMAGE: An officer supervises the arrangements.
IMAGE: Soldiers water plants at the Kargil War memorial.
IMAGE: Civilians watch the preparations.
IMAGE: Soldiers busy at work for Vijay Diwas.
IMAGE: The Tiranga flutters in the wind.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com