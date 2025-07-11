Shots fired at Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada; none hurt

Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened restaurant in Canada's Surrey.

IMAGE: Actor-Comedian Kapil Sharma (middle) with directors Nandita Das and Sameer Nair at an event in Mumbai, March 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Surrey Police Service said it responded to a call from a business at 1:50 am local time on Thursday. It did not name the business establishment.

According to reports, Sharma's Kap's Cafe was the target of the attack. There is no reaction from the comedian's team yet.

"On Thursday, July 10, at 1:50 am, Surrey Police Service was called to a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired," the SPS said.

"Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside," it said.

The SPS said there were no injuries to anyone at the business.

It said "the investigation is continuing and connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined."

The Vancouver Sun reported that the police do not have a description of the suspect yet and the motive for the shooting has not been determined.