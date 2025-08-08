Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe comes under gunfire again; none hurt

A cafe owned by Indian comedian and television host Kapil Sharma has come under gunfire for the second time in less than a month, Vancouver City News reported.

IMAGE: Kap's Cafe at 85 Avenue and Scott Road in Surrey, Canada. Photograph: Kap's Cafe on Instagram/ANI Photo

The incident occurred early Thursday at Kap's Cafe, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road.

According to Vancouver City News, multiple bullet holes were visible in the shattered windows of the business, which had already been targeted in a previous shooting just weeks after opening.

In response to the latest incident, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:40 a.m.

"The SPS Frontline Investigative Support team has taken over the investigation," the police said, urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Eyewitnesses living near the cafe also recounted the incident. Local resident Bob Singh, who lives nearby, told City News' 1130 NewsRadio, "I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired, like five or six shots and then the cops came."

Michelle Gaucher, another resident, added, "We were woken up to eight gunshots -- it was not fireworks. And then I got up with the dogs and I could hear sirens in the area. It was the same distance away from where that Kap's Cafe was shot up a couple of weeks ago."

Police further confirmed that staff were present inside the premises during Thursday's shooting, as they were during the earlier incident in July.

No injuries were reported on either occasion. However, authorities have not yet identified a motive behind the attacks.

City News noted that the shootings come amid rising extortion threats reportedly targeting members of the South Asian business community in Surrey. No arrests were made following the earlier attack.

Following the incident, the public has been asked to assist the investigation.

According to City News, the public has been asked to contact the SPS non-emergency line.

Meanwhile, a viral social media post, allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon and attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Jai Shri Ram... aaj jo Kapil Sharma ke Kap's Cafe, Surrey mein firing hui hai, iski zimmedari Goldy Dhillon te Lawrence Bishnoi gang leti hai... next karwai jald hi Mumbai mein karenge, (Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang take responsibility for today's firing at Kap's Cafe in Surrey, we will now do this in Mumbai next)," the post read.

There is no independent confirmation of this claim.

The fresh attack comes less than a month after a shooting incident at the same cafe in the second week of July, when several gunshots were fired.

Police had launched an investigation into the attack. No one was injured in the incident. The cafe had opened earlier that week.

At least 10 bullet holes were seen in a window at Kap's Cafe that morning, while another window pane was shattered.

The building where the cafe is located has retail units at ground level and residential apartments above; however, it was not known how many residents live in the building.

The fresh incident of shooting at the Cafe, has heightened concerns over a potential wave of targeted violence, with authorities continuing their probe amid unverified online claims of gang involvement.