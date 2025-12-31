Pan-India kidney racket unearthed after Maha farmer's complaint

The investigation into an illegal kidney racket, triggered by a complaint lodged by a farmer from Maharashtra's Chandrapur, has revealed a pan-India kidney transplant network involving agents, donors, doctors, and hospitals, a police officer said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy skeeze/Pixabay

He said multiple illegal transplant operations were conducted at a private hospital in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

The SIT and Local Crime Branch personnel were dispatched to detain two doctors in Delhi and Trichy after their names cropped up during the probe, he added.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint lodged by Roshan Kude, a farmer from Chandrapur district, who had allegedly sold his kidney in Cambodia to repay a loan borrowed from local moneylenders.

The police have so far arrested six moneylenders, said Chandrapur superintendent of police Sudarshan Mummaka.

Chandrapur Police had unearthed a major illegal money-lending operation, which further led to the exposure of a large-scale illegal kidney transplant racket. Accordingly, offences under sections 18 and 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 (THOTA Act) were invoked.

"Further investigation of some accused, along with detailed analysis of mobile and technical data, revealed international links extending to Cambodia and a pan-India kidney transplant network involving agents, donors, doctors, and hospitals," Mummaka said while addressing a press conference.

One of the accused, Himanshu Bharadwaj, who acted as a donor, had admitted to surgical removal of his kidney by Dr Ravinder Pal Singh from New Delhi and Dr Rajratnam Govindaswamy, Managing Director of STAR KIMS Hospital, Trichy, said the superintendent of police.

"These facts have been corroborated by the statement of an accused, identified as Krishna, and technical evidence," the police officer said.

"The investigation revealed that multiple such illegal transplants were allegedly conducted at STAR KIMS Hospital, Trichy. An amount ranging between Rs 50 and 80 lakh was charged for each kidney transplant," he added.

It emerged during the probe that Dr Ravinder Pal Singh used to receive approximately Rs 10 lakh while Dr Govindaswamy charged around Rs 20 lakh for treatment and hospital arrangements. The accused Krishna alias Ramakrishna Sunchu collected nearly Rs 20 lakh.

"However, the actual kidney donors were paid only Rs 5 to 8 lakh, highlighting severe exploitation," said Mummaka.

Following the inputs, the SIT and Local Crime Branch (LCB) personnel were dispatched to detain Dr Ravinder Pal Singh in Delhi and Dr Govindaswamy in Trichy.

"During transit remand proceedings, Dr Ravinder Pal Singh was granted interim bail by a Delhi court and has been directed to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandrapur, on January 2. Police are also making efforts to arrest Dr Govindaswamy during the investigation," said Mummaka.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested a fake doctor from Solapur in Maharashtra, with the investigation suggesting that he allegedly took around 10-12 people to a hospital in Cambodia for removing kidneys and got a commission from racketeers, police had said.

The fake doctor arrested from Solapur, identified as Krishna, was once a victim himself, who later turned into an agent for the kidney racket.

According to police, the farmer Kude had initially borrowed Rs 1 lakh from moneylenders, but due to exorbitant interest rates, the amount ballooned to Rs 74 lakh. Despite selling his belongings, he was unable to repay the full amount.

Kude decided to sell his kidney. Through a Kidney Donor Community' page, he came in contact with "Dr" Krishna, who allegedly acted as an agent in the racket, police said.

Following Krishna's instructions, Kude travelled to Kolkata and then onward to Cambodia.

"The investigation suggests that Krishna took around 10-12 persons to a hospital in Cambodia for removing their kidneys, and got a commission in return," police had said.