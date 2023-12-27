News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Signboard war: Pro-Kannada outfit goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

Signboard war: Pro-Kannada outfit goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 27, 2023 19:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike on Wednesday targeted business establishments in Bengaluru and damaged their signboards and name plates that did not display the information in Kannada.

IMAGE: Pro-Kannada protestors vandalise a signage in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI/X

The activists of the Narayana Gowda faction of the KRS held rallies in various parts of Bengaluru, especially in business hubs such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Lavelle Road, UB City, Chamarajapet, Chickpet, Kempe Gowda Road, Gandhi Nagar, St Marks Road, Cunningham Road, Residency Road and Sadahalli Gate near Devanahalli.

The activists claimed that the business establishments were 'undermining the official language of Karnataka, which is Kannada'.

 

Many malls, shops, commercial buildings, companies and factories, especially multinational companies, faced the ire of KRV activists, who damaged and defaced signboards and name plates which were not in Kannada.

Later, the agitating members, including KRV convenor T A Narayana Gowda, were taken into preventive custody by the police.

Addressing reporters, Gowda said that name plates and signboards in Karnataka should be in Kannada.

Citing BBMP rules, he said, "Sixty per cent of the (space on the) signboards and name plates should be in Kannada. We are not against your business but if you are doing business in Karnataka then you have to respect our language. If you ignore Kannada or put Kannada letters in small, we will not let you operate here."

The KRV leader warned the government that it would face the music in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if it did not take their love for Kannada seriously.

The Ballari road leading to the airport and other places was chock-a-block with activists, which led to vehicles moving at snail's pace.

The police too found themselves helpless before the agitating crowd, which had gone berserk.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister G Parameshwara told media in Kalaburagi that the pro-Kannada activists have been warning against leaving out Kannada from signboards, advertisements and name plates.

He said the government respects Kannada very much as it uses the state's official language for all its activities.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Has language war put BJP on back foot in Karnataka?
Has language war put BJP on back foot in Karnataka?
'We can use India's many languages to fight the battle for civilisation'
'We can use India's many languages to fight the battle for civilisation'
The dangers of imposing Hindi on India
The dangers of imposing Hindi on India
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Hindi conquers other Indian languages

How Hindi conquers other Indian languages

'We are fighting against making Hindi compulsory'

'We are fighting against making Hindi compulsory'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances