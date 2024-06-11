News
Kannada actor Darshan detained in murder case

Kannada actor Darshan detained in murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 11, 2024 12:47 IST
Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in an alleged murder case, police sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa . Photograph: Darshan Thoogudeepa on Facebook

The 47-year-old was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru in connection with the murder of a man, identified as Renuka Swamy, on June 9 coming under the Kamakshipalya police station limits in Bengaluru, the sources said.

After the alleged killing, the body of Swamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, was thrown into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya.

It is alleged that the deceased had made some derogatory comments against a film actress in a social media post.

Police came to know about the murder after some local residents alerted them.

 

The body was sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered, the sources said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of some suspects, who spilled the beans, a police official said.

Based on their statement, police detained Darshan, sources said.

Investigations are into whether the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy, the sources added.

Police have provided tight security at Darshan's house at RR Nagar in Bengaluru.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'The Trial' actor Noor Malabika Das found dead
Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?
'Salman is taking the threats casually'
Nirmalaji 1st FM To Present 7 Budgets
'India can become centre of exporting fertiliser'
Passenger vehicle sales up 4% in May
Recipe: Vidhya's Bael Ka Sherbet
India Votes 2024

