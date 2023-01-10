News
Rediff.com  » News » Kanjhawala case: Court sends 6 accused to 14-day judicial custody

Kanjhawala case: Court sends 6 accused to 14-day judicial custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 10, 2023 00:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in New Delhi on Monday sent six accused in the case involving the death of a 20-year-old woman, who had got trapped in the underside of a car and killed, to 14 days' judicial custody.

"14 days judicial custody granted," metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal said.

The prosecution said it was found during their custodial interrogation that the accused were aware of the victim's body being dragged under the wheels.

 

The additional public prosecutor, however, did not disclose the identity of the two accused who got down from the car to inspect what was under the wheels.

The investigating officer informed the court that CCTV footages were being obtained, the route taken by the car was being established, and around 20 witnesses had recorded their statements.

He also said a new witness, who was around 100 metres from the spot of the accident, has joined the investigation.

The police had initially arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case last Monday.

On expiry of their three-day police custody, the court extended their custodial interrogation by four days on Thursday.

Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and remanded in police custody for three days.

Another accused Ankush Khanna surrendered before the police on Friday and he was granted bail on Saturday.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Kanjhawala accused knew woman was trapped under car

Kanjhawala accused knew woman was trapped under car

Kanjhawala victim's family accuses her friend of theft

Kanjhawala victim's family accuses her friend of theft

