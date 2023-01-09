Kanjhawala victim's family accuses her friend of theft

The family of Kanjhawala case victim Anjali Singh has alleged that someone broke into their house in Karan Vihar in New Delhi and stole an LED TV, among other things, while they were away, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Nidhi, Kanjhawala case victim's friend, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Singh's family members, who have been staying with a relative since her death, were informed about the theft by their neighbours on Monday morning, they said.

They expressed apprehension that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Singh's scooter at the time of the accident, and the accused in the case could be behind the theft.

Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Nidhi fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was 'scared'.

Singh's family reported the theft at Aman Vihar police station at 8:30 am.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found the lock on the door of the house broken, the police said.

A crime team also examined the spot and lifted exhibits, a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, an LED TV, some clothes and utensils were stolen from Singh's house, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

Singh's family expressed apprehension that Nidhi and the accused arrested in connection with the accident could be behind the theft.

Police said they are looking into the family's allegations and investigating the case from all angles.

Meanwhile, a court in Delhi on Monday sent six accused in the case to 14 days' judicial custody.

"14 days judicial custody granted," Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said.

The prosecution said it was found during their custodial interrogation that the accused were aware of the victim's body being dragged under the wheels.

The additional public prosecutor, however, did not disclose the identity of the two accused who got down from the car to inspect what was under the wheels.

The investigating officer informed the court that CCTV footages were being obtained, the route taken by the car was being established, and around 20 witnesses had recorded their statements.

He also said a new witness, who was around 100 metres from the spot of the accident, has joined the investigation.

Police had initially arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case last Monday.

On expiry of their three-day police custody, the court extended their custodial interrogation by four days on Thursday.

Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and remanded in police custody for three days.

Another accused Ankush Khanna surrendered before the police on Friday and he was granted bail on Saturday.

