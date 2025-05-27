Kanimozhi's Mission Possible In Russia

The Kanimozhi Karunanidhi-led delegation is visiting five European nations to garner support for India's campaign against cross-border terrorism.

This delegation is tasked with engaging Spain, Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia to explain India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

By building partnerships with these European nations, the group seeks to reinforce a united global front against cross-border terrorism.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

IMAGE: The all-party delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

The delegation includes retired Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Captain Brijesh Chowta and Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Prem Chand Gupta. Photograph: ANI Photo

The two-time MP from Thoothukkudi and the DMK's deputy general secretary heads Parliament's rural development panel and serves on key committees.

Leading the Europe-Russia outreach, she called the mission 'a chance to articulate India's collective resolve against terrorism', stressing cross-party solidarity in countering external threats.

Rajeev Kumar Rai

IMAGE: Rajeev Rai. Photograph: Rajeev Rai/Instagram

Rajeev Kumar Rai won the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in 2024, defeating a three-term incumbent. As the Samajwadi Party's national secretary and chief spokesperson, he drove the party's digital and rural campaign in UP.

Rai called the outreach 'a proud duty' and proof of the SP's commitment to national security amid India's response to cross-border terrorism.

Captain Brijesh Chowta

IMAGE: Captain Brijesh Chowta. Photograph: Capt Brijesh Chowta/Facebook.com

A former naval officer, Captain Brijesh Chowta (retd) won the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024.

Captain Chowta called the delegation 'parliamentary diplomacy at its best', saying it will showcase India's 'resolve and moral clarity' on Operation Sindoor to global partners.

Prem Chand Gupta

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Prem Chand Gupta greets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. Photograph: ANI Photo

As India's corporate affairs minister (2004 to 2008), the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Prem Chand Gupta led industrial reforms. Now a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, he chairs the parliamentary industry committee.

Gupta says the outreach mission will 'clarify the legal and moral imperatives' behind India's counter-terror response and help global partners grasp its rationale.

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal

IMAGE: Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal. Photograph: Kind courtesy ashokkumarmittal.in

Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Dr Mittal entered the Rajya Sabha in 2022.

Calling it an honour to join the Europe delegation, the AAP MP stated the mission would deliver 'India's unified message against terrorism'.

Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri

IMAGE: Ambassador Manjeev S Puri. Photograph: Ambassador Manjeev S Puri/Twitter

Ambassador Puri joined the IFS in 1982. His postings include ambassador to the European Union and Belgium (2016-2019), high commissioner to Nepal (2019-2020), and permanent representative to WTO/GATT Geneva (2012-2016).

'This delegation leverages parliamentary goodwill to elucidate India's measured, law‑abiding response to transnational terror, Ambassador Puri noted.

Ambassador Jawed Ashraf

IMAGE: Ambassador Jawed Ashraf. Photograph: Ambassador Jawed Ashraf/Twitter/Twitter

This delegation has two ambassadors as members. Ambassador Ashraf, an IFS 1988 officer, served as high commissioner to Singapore (2016-2020) and ambassador to France and Monaco (2020-2024).

In an NDTV interview, he stated, 'Operation Sindoor's diplomatic outreach is vital to convey India's principled stance on combating state‑sponsored terror to Western Balkan and Baltic partners.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff