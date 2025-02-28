HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kangana settles defamation case with 'kind and gracious' Javed Akhtar

Kangana settles defamation case with 'kind and gracious' Javed Akhtar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2025 14:47 IST

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Friday said she has resolved the long-running defamation case filed against her by veteran screenwriter-lyricist through mediation.

IMAGE: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut posted this picture with Javed Akhtar on her Instagram. Photograph: @kanganaranaut/Instagram

The actor-politician actor posted a photo with Akhtar on Instagram and said the cinema veteran was 'kind and gracious' during the mediation process.

'Today, Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial,' the BJP MP wrote in the caption.

 

Akhtar is yet to comment on the matter.

Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut defamed and damaged his 'immaculate reputation' by dragging his name into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in her interview with a news channel in July 2020.

In 2021, Ranaut hit back by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar before a magistrate's court, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty.

She had claimed that during her meeting with Akhtar at his residence in 2016, he criminally intimidated her, demanding that she apologise to a co-star.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
