What's Kangana's Mountain Story?

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Trishakti Corps' Magnificent Firepower
Location: Sikkim
The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps showed their prowess in a live firing demonstration.
The exercise featured the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch System, an advanced indigenously developed artillery system known for its precision and destructive firepower.
It was carried out in the challenging high-altitude terrain of Sikkim along the Line of Actual Control.
Cute Additions To The Kuno National Park
Location: Kuno
A cheetah named Veera has given birth to two cuddly cubs, increasing the numbers of these felines in KNP to 26, including 14 cubs.
Kangana's Cafe In The 'Lap Of The Himalayas'
Location: Manali
It's called The Mountain Story and is located in her constituency, Mandi.
Bhaderwah: A White Paradise
Location: Doda
Snow is enhancing the beauty of this scenic tourist spot in the Doda district.
Now, Go To Sonamarg Whenever You Like
Location: Sonamarg
Thanks to the Z-Morh Tunnel, Sonamarg has become an around-the-year tourist destination.
