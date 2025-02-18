HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's Kangana's Mountain Story?

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 18, 2025 19:46 IST

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut opens a cafe in Mandi, her Lok Sabha constituency. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Trishakti Corps' Magnificent Firepower
Location: Sikkim

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps showed their prowess in a live firing demonstration.

The exercise featured the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch System, an advanced indigenously developed artillery system known for its precision and destructive firepower.

It was carried out in the challenging high-altitude terrain of Sikkim along the Line of Actual Control.

All Videos: ANI

 

Cute Additions To The Kuno National Park
Location: Kuno

A cheetah named Veera has given birth to two cuddly cubs, increasing the numbers of these felines in KNP to 26, including 14 cubs.

 

Kangana's Cafe In The 'Lap Of The Himalayas'
Location: Manali

It's called The Mountain Story and is located in her constituency, Mandi.

 

Bhaderwah: A White Paradise
Location: Doda

Snow is enhancing the beauty of this scenic tourist spot in the Doda district.

 

Now, Go To Sonamarg Whenever You Like
Location: Sonamarg

Thanks to the Z-Morh Tunnel, Sonamarg has become an around-the-year tourist destination.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
When A PM Miraculously Escaped Air Crash
'Maha Kumbh Will Stay With Me Forever'
The Tsunami Survivor Who Returned To The Sea
Raghu And Smitha's Maha Kumbh Adventure
'Fame Changes Every Three Days'
