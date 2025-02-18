What's Kangana's Mountain Story?

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut opens a cafe in Mandi, her Lok Sabha constituency. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Trishakti Corps' Magnificent Firepower

Location: Sikkim

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps showed their prowess in a live firing demonstration.

The exercise featured the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch System, an advanced indigenously developed artillery system known for its precision and destructive firepower.

It was carried out in the challenging high-altitude terrain of Sikkim along the Line of Actual Control.

All Videos: ANI

Cute Additions To The Kuno National Park

Location: Kuno

A cheetah named Veera has given birth to two cuddly cubs, increasing the numbers of these felines in KNP to 26, including 14 cubs.

Kangana's Cafe In The 'Lap Of The Himalayas'

Location: Manali

It's called The Mountain Story and is located in her constituency, Mandi.

Bhaderwah: A White Paradise

Location: Doda

Snow is enhancing the beauty of this scenic tourist spot in the Doda district.

Now, Go To Sonamarg Whenever You Like

Location: Sonamarg

Thanks to the Z-Morh Tunnel, Sonamarg has become an around-the-year tourist destination.

