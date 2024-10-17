News
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' gets censor certificate

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' gets censor certificate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 17, 2024 17:39 IST
Actor-Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a certificate to Emergency, weeks after she had to postpone the release of the political drama.

"We have received the certificate for our movie Emergency," Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"We will be announcing the release date soon, thank you for your patience and support. @manikarnikafilms @zeestudiosofficial @nishantpitti," she added in her post.

 

The film was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on September 6 but couldn't keep its date as it didn't get clearance certificate from the censor board, which is important for the public exhibition of films in India.

Emergency, also written, directed and co-produced by Ranaut, features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The film was embroiled in a battle with CBFC over non-issuance of certificate for its release. It was caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

Ranaut had accused the film body of stalling certification to delay the release.

Last month, the CBFC told the Bombay High Court on Monday that Ranaut had agreed to the cuts suggested by the board in the movie.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
