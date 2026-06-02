How Mahesh Bhatt Alerted Kangana Ranaut To 2008 Mumbai Attacks

Kangana Ranaut recounts how Mahesh Bhatt informed her and other Bollywood celebrities about the devastating 2008 Mumbai terror attacks while they were at a party, an event that inspired her role in the film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kangana Ranaut recalls being at a party when the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks began, with Mahesh Bhatt breaking the news.

The film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' highlights the unsung heroes, including nurses and ward boys, during the 26/11 attacks.

Ranaut expresses feeling disconnected from the real world before portraying a nurse in the film, emphasising the importance of connecting with real people.

The film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' aims to celebrate the contributions of unsung heroes during the Mumbai terror attacks.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who features in the film "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", inspired by the true story during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, on Tuesday said she was at a party with Bollywood peers when the tragic terror strikes unfolded, noting it was director Mahesh Bhatt who first alerted them.

Set largely within the charged confines of the Cama hospital, the film narrates the story of nurses and ward boys who became the nation's quiet saviours during the 26/11 dastardly attacks.

Kangana Ranaut's Experience During the Attacks

Ranaut, who plays the role of a nurse in the film, said she was at a party hosted by actor Shahana Goswami.

"I've a crazy story. We were all coming up, working with (Mahesh) Bhatt sahab, and we were all strugglers in Vishesh Films. Shahana Goswami had got a house in Yari Road, and she was like come over to my house and we should have a party.

"So, Shahana, Shagufta (writer) and all of us were there and we were having a party and then Bhatt sahab came in. He entered and he said, 'Put the TV on'. We were dancing and having fun, he started watching TV and he said, 'There's terrorist attack happening?'," the actor told reporters at the trailer launch event of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Ranaut said Bhatt advised everyone at the gathering to stay indoors.

" We asked Shahana, should we go home or continue partying. Bhatt sahab suggested that nobody should leave and just wait. So, we were a bunch of 20 to 25 people partying at Shahana's house and then Bhatt sahab broke it (news) to us. Otherwise, we didn't know about it."

Remembering the 26/11 Attacks

On November 26, 2008, a group of ten Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Ranaut's co-star Girija Oak also shared her memory of the attack, and revealed that she was inside a cinema hall for a film premiere.

"I was here at this same place in Infinity mall on 26/11. There was a film premiere and I was in the audience. Everybody's phone started ringing, (and) they had to stop the show; we gathered in the foyer, and that's when we knew about it (attack)," Oak said.

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Highlights Unsung Heroes

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, aims to highlight the contributions of unsung heroes.

Ranaut said she was "deeply hurt" when the film was offered to her, as it opened her eyes about the silent strength of working women.

"I felt very sad that we live in our bubble and we are far away from real world. When I played this character, I realised how important it was for me to maintain distance from the industry and be among real people, which I got to do as a politician," she said.

"Even though I consider myself a good artist, the truth is that had I not been among the real people, I would have been so incompetent in this role. You wake up in the bubble of an artist in the morning, drink a protein shake, go to the gym, and (hence) you cannot imagine what a real life can be like," the actor added.

Hopes for the Film and Future Projects

Ranaut also expressed hope that more such stories celebrating "unsung and unseen heroes" would be told in the future if the film resonates with audiences.

On being asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would watch the film, the actor expressed hope and revealed that a special screening has already been lined up for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha on June 9.

"The story is of every Indian, whether we know them or don't know them; it is the story of every hero. If the PM also watches the film, it will be a good message for everyone," Ranaut said, adding that her team has officially requested the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to formally honour these nurses with a badge of honour.

Writer-director Manoj Tapadia said Ranaut was at the top of his "wish list" for the movie but he was unable to reach out to her. He credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra for persistently pushing the actor to read the script.

"The truth is that God has written this story. When a writer writes, he does not write keeping any actor in mind. After writing, you have a wish list that I should get this actor for the role, and Kangana ji was on my wish list. I didn't know her, and I had no access to her. We were trying to make it (film) on a small level. Then people kept coming on board and the film got bigger."

The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.