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Key Suspect in Kanchan Kumari Murder Case Arrested After Deportation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 10:51 IST

Amritpal Singh Mehron, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, has been apprehended after being deported from the Middle East, bringing a crucial development to the high-profile case.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Amritpal Singh Mehron, the primary suspect in the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, has been arrested after being deported from the Middle East.
  • Mehron allegedly fled to the UAE after Kumari's murder in June 2025, prompting a lookout circular from Bathinda police.
  • Kumari, known as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' on Instagram, was found dead in an abandoned car, with earlier arrests made of accomplices who cited her 'immoral content' as motive.
  • Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, tracked Mehron to the Middle East and initiated extradition proceedings leading to his arrest at Delhi airport.
  • Mehron was allegedly seen in a video claiming Kumari was killed due to her social media content and warning others against creating 'objectionable content'.

Amritpal Singh Mehron, the key accused in the murder case of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, was on Friday arrested by Punjab Police after he was deported to India from the Middle East, a top officer said.

Police did not specify the country he was deported from.

 

Earlier, police had said that Mehron, 30, a Moga resident and a self-styled radical Sikh leader, fled to the UAE after the killing of Kumari in June 2025. Police in Bathinda had issued a lookout circular for him.

The 30-year-old influencer, known on Instagram as "Kamal Kaur Bhabhi", was found dead in an abandoned car in a parking lot in Bathinda.

Earlier, three accused were arrested in connection with the murder. Of the three, Jaspreet Singh of Moga and Nimratjit Singh of Tarn Taran had said that they had killed Kumari for uploading "immoral and vulgar content that hurt the (Sikh) community's sentiments".

In a post on X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that fugitive Mehron was deported to India and arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

"In a major breakthrough, @BathindaPolice, with the support of #OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) under the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police, and central agencies apprehends fugitive Amritpal Singh Mehron -- the main accused in the sensational murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Bhabhi in June 2025 at Bathinda -- following his deportation from the Middle East," DGP said.

"On 11.06.2025, the accused, along with three associates, abducted and murdered the victim and abandoned her body in a car parked at Adesh Hospital, #Bathinda. His accomplices have already been arrested in the case," he said.

Yadav further said that after committing the crime, Mehron fled the country to evade legal proceedings.

"Punjab Police, in close coordination with central agencies, traced his location to the Middle East and initiated extradition proceedings. He was subsequently detained and deported to #India, where he was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, #Delhi, in the early hours of April 10, 2026.

"@PunjabPoliceInd reiterates its zero-tolerance policy against organised crime and anti-national elements, and remains steadfast in ensuring a safe and secure #Punjab," the DGP said.

Mehron's Alleged Confession and Threats

In a video that surfaced on social media after Kumari's killing, Mehron was purportedly seen saying that the influencer was killed by two of his accomplices due to her "immoral and vulgar content" on social media. He had also warned others creating "objectionable content" to refrain from such activities.

Mehron was also accused of issuing threats to at least two other Punjab-based women social media influencers, police had said earlier.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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