Kamala Harris Marches On!

'Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday she had secured enough verbal commitments from delegates to the Democratic National Convention to clinch the party's presidential nomination with her home state of California putting her over the threshold less than two days into her presidential bid,' Politico posted on Tuesday morning.

'I know Kamala has known some bad hombres that she's prosecuted. However, I know Donald Trump. We must be sure that he is not elected, that he does not come within a mile of the White House ever again,' Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on Tuesday, according to Politico.

IMAGE: US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the women and men's National Collegiate Athletic Association champion teams in her first public appearance since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on the South Lawn of the White House,July 22, 2024. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff kiss at Kamala's presidential campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff at Kamala's presidential campaign headquarters. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Kamala Harris speaks at her presidential campaign headquarters. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff descend from Air Force Two in Wilmington. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com