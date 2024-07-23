News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kamala Harris Marches On!

Kamala Harris Marches On!

By REDIFF NEWS
July 23, 2024 09:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday she had secured enough verbal commitments from delegates to the Democratic National Convention to clinch the party's presidential nomination with her home state of California putting her over the threshold less than two days into her presidential bid,' Politico posted on Tuesday morning.

'I know Kamala has known some bad hombres that she's prosecuted. However, I know Donald Trump. We must be sure that he is not elected, that he does not come within a mile of the White House ever again,' Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on Tuesday, according to Politico.

 

IMAGE: US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the women and men's National Collegiate Athletic Association champion teams in her first public appearance since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on the South Lawn of the White House,July 22, 2024. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff kiss at Kamala's presidential campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff at Kamala's presidential campaign headquarters. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala Harris speaks at her presidential campaign headquarters. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff descend from Air Force Two in Wilmington. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
I Didn't Expect Kamala To Be The Nominee
I Didn't Expect Kamala To Be The Nominee
Thank You Joe!
Thank You Joe!
Is J D Vance The Right Choice By Trump?
Is J D Vance The Right Choice By Trump?
Swinging On Highest Swing In Europe!
Swinging On Highest Swing In Europe!
FM again takes tablet to present paperless Budget
FM again takes tablet to present paperless Budget
Soldier injured as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K
Soldier injured as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K
Brook's Average Second Only To The Don
Brook's Average Second Only To The Don

More like this

Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris as prez candidate

Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris as prez candidate

Will earn and...: Kamala Harris after Biden drops out

Will earn and...: Kamala Harris after Biden drops out

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances