Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris as party's presidential candidate

Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris as party's presidential candidate

By Lalit K Jha
July 23, 2024 01:08 IST
Top Democratic leader and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their party that he would be unable to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

IMAGE: US Vice President Kamala Harris (left), US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Representative Nancy Pelosi (right) attend a memorial service for the late US Senator Dianne Feinstein in California, US, October 5, 2023. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Harris, 59, is mostly likely to be the presidential nominee of the Democratic party now that she has been endorsed by President Joe Biden, who announced on Sunday that he will not seek re-election, as well as other top party leaders including former president Bill Clinton.

 

“Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The endorsement from Pelosi, 84, is significant given that she is a towering personality within the Democratic Party.

“Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris's strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman's right to choose,” she said.

“Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service. Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November,” Pelosi said.

Biden's exit on Sunday, prompted by Democratic worries over his fitness for office, was a seismic shift to the presidential contest that upended both major political parties' carefully honed plans for the 2024 race.

Aiming to put weeks of intra-party drama over 81-year-old Biden's candidacy behind them, prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders and political organisations quickly lined up behind Harris in the hours after he announced dropping his re-election campaign.

Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI
 
