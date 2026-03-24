Kakori Martyrs' Statues Demolished in UP, Sparking Protests

The demolition of statues honouring Kakori train action martyrs in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has ignited widespread protests and led to the filing of an FIR, raising questions about respect for national heroes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Statues of Kakori train action martyrs Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were allegedly demolished in Shahjahanpur during road beautification.

The demolition sparked outrage and protests from opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, who demanded action.

An FIR has been filed against the company responsible for the demolition under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The statues were reportedly removed without informing the concerned department and their remains were allegedly dumped at a waste disposal site.

Political leaders have condemned the incident, calling it an insult to the martyrs and demanding strict action against those responsible.

Statues of Kakori train action martyrs were demolished using a bulldozer allegedly during a road beautification work by a firm in Shahjahanpur, sparking angry reactions with opposition parties demanding action against those responsible for it.

Amid mounting outrage, an FIR was filed against the company on Tuesday evening over the demolition of statues of freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh, who hailed from Shahjahanpur, at the Shaheed memorial site outside the municipal corporation office here.

The statues, which were regularly garlanded by visiting public representatives, were allegedly demolished on Sunday night and a video appeared on social media purportedly showing the remains being dumped at a garbage site.

The Samajwadi Party accused authorities of "insulting" martyrs and protests were held by the local Congress unit and a Hindu outfit on Tuesday.

Later in the evening, Shahjahanpur Police lodged an FIR against the company under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 196(2) (promoting enmity affecting harmony at religious places) and 352 (intentional insult). Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that the municipal corporation's chief engineer lodged a complaint at Sadar Bazar police station.

Citing the FIR, he told PTI that beautification work was being carried out at the Shaheed memorial site located at Town Hall and the statues of the martyrs were to be shifted to a newly constructed pedestal as part of the project. The work was being executed by a firm, Infratech, he said.

Dwivedi said the firm had been assigned work behind the statues, but the statues were removed on Sunday night without informing the department concerned.

Earlier, municipal sources said the demolition was carried out by the contractor engaged in road construction and beautification work.

After being dismantled, the remains of the statues were reportedly dumped at a waste disposal site, and the plaques installed at the site were also removed using a bulldozer.

Samajwadi Party (SP) district president Tanveer Khan alleged that the statues were demolished to remove a plaque bearing his name that had been installed during his tenure as municipal chairman.

He termed the incident an "insult to the martyrs" and accused the administration of acting arbitrarily.

Reacting to the incident, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that beautification can never take precedence over respect for martyrs.

Freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh were hanged by the British on December 19, 1927, for looting a train that was carrying government funds in August 1925 near Kakori, Lucknow.

Sharing a news report on social media platform X, the SP chief condemned the demolition, calling it a reflection of a "disturbing mindset".

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai demanded strict action against those responsible for the demolition.

"If justice is not served, every single Congress worker will take to the streets and fiercely oppose this dictatorship," he said in a post on X.

Rai said that the "BJP government's municipal corporation ran bulldozers over the statues of great sacrificers like Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, and Thakur Roshan Singh.

"This is a direct assault on every brave hero who laid down their life for the country's freedom and on the sentiments of 145 crore Indians. The Yogi government must immediately take strict action against the responsible officials."

Meanwhile, a descendant of Ashfaqulla Khan said the act was condemnable and vowed to protest against it.

Local Congress office bearers held a protest along with hundreds of party workers on Tuesday at the Collectorate.

Speaking to PTI, District Congress Committee president Rajneesh Gupta said the party demands that the administration "hand over the remains of Ashfaqullah Khan's statue so that it can be buried with due respect, while those of martyrs Roshan Singh and Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil should be immersed in the Ganga river with proper honours".

A local Hindu outfit leader, Rajesh Awasthi, along with a large number of supporters, held a protest at a city intersection and burnt effigies of municipal officials.

He alleged that the administration's action towards those who sacrificed their lives for the nation was condemnable and warned of a larger agitation if strict action is not taken against those responsible by the evening.

Separately, a group of journalists submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate, condemning the incident.