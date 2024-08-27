News
BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail Delhi liquor policy case

BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail Delhi liquor policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 27, 2024 13:57 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

IMAGE: BRS leader K Kavitha appears before Rouse Avenue Court in connection with Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi . Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.

The apex court set aside a July 1 Delhi high court order denying her bail.

 

The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail.

Kavitha has denied all allegations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
