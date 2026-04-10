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Home  » News » Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits

Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 13:05 IST

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Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned amid impeachment proceedings sparked by the discovery of burnt currency at his residence, raising questions about judicial conduct and accountability.

IMAGE: Justice Yashwant Varma. Photograph: Courtesy Delhi HC website

Key Points

  • Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma resigned amidst impeachment proceedings.
  • The resignation follows the discovery of burnt currency notes at his official residence.
  • Justice Varma was previously repatriated from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad.
  • The resignation letter was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on April 9.
  • The incident leading to the impeachment proceedings occurred in March of last year.

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings after wads of burnt currency notes were found at his residence here, has submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Friday.

"Your Excellency, While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office," the resignation letter sent to the President on April 9 said.

 

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his official residence in New Delhi on March 14 last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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