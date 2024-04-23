News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha extended till May 7

Judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha extended till May 7

Source: PTI
April 23, 2024 15:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

IMAGE: Tihar Jail. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

 

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
Salman firing case: 2 pistols, bullets found in river
Salman firing case: 2 pistols, bullets found in river
Regina Makes A Pledge
Regina Makes A Pledge
Oz scribe 'forced' to leave India for her reportage
Oz scribe 'forced' to leave India for her reportage
Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'
Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Kejriwal given insulin after sugar level spikes: Tihar

Kejriwal given insulin after sugar level spikes: Tihar

Kejriwal needs no insulin: Tihar; Wife says they...

Kejriwal needs no insulin: Tihar; Wife says they...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances