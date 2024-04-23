Judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha extended till May 7

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

IMAGE: Tihar Jail. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.