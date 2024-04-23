News
Kejriwal given insulin after spike in sugar level: Tihar officials

Kejriwal given insulin after spike in sugar level: Tihar officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 23, 2024 10:01 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a 'low dose' of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi and party workers carrying insulin injections stage a protest at gate 4 of the Tihar Jail in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors," a Tihar official said.

His blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 pm, following which the doctors at Tihar looking after him decided to give him the insulin, the official said.

 

AIIMS specialists, during a video conference with the chief minister on April 20, had advised Tihar doctors that insulin could be given to him if his sugar level crosses a certain level, he added.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party sources said Kejriwal's blood sugar level had crossed 320 in Tihar.

They said this is the first time that insulin has been given to him in the jail even as his sugar level had been increasing for some time.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy.

He is lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Kejriwal needs no insulin: Tihar; Wife says they...
I demanded insulin daily, Kejriwal tells Tihar chief
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
Who Is This Pretty Woman?
'That door is now closed'
Investors In India Needs Red Carpet, Not...
GenAI New Fuel For Cyber Threats
Insulin row: AIIMS medical board to examine Kejriwal

Kejriwal being pushed to 'slow death' in Tihar: AAP

