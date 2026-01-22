Judge who ordered FIR against Sambhal CO shifted, lawyers protest

Lawyers on Wednesday protested against the transfer of Sambhal Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Vibhanshu Sudheer, alleging that the move undermines judicial independence.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard in Sambhal. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Sudheer had on January 9 directed registration of a first information report (FIR) against police personnel, including the then circle officer Anuj Chowdhury, in connection with the Sambhal violence case.

The protest was held near the Chandausi police station and the district collectorate, where advocates raised slogans against the state government and described the transfer as 'the killing of justice'.

They alleged that a 'good judge' was being 'demoted' for passing orders against police officials.

Former president of the District Sessions Court Bar Association, Rajesh Yadav, told reporters that the CJM should be brought back to Sambhal.

"Judge Vibhanshu Sudheer did exemplary work for the justice delivery system in the district. During his tenure, cases were decided within eight days. He was transferred after passing an order against the police and ASP Anuj Chaudhary. His transfer should be cancelled," he said.

Advocate Roshan Singh Yadav termed the transfer 'wrong' and alleged it was carried out under pressure.

"No one has the right to punish a good judge. I appeal to the chief justice of the high court to immediately cancel the transfer," he said.

According to the transfer list issued by the high court on Tuesday, CJM Sudheer has been posted as Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Sultanpur. Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh has been appointed as the new CJM of Sambhal.

Singh had earlier passed an order directing a survey in the Shri Harihar temple versus Shahi Jama Masjid case, officials said.

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday transferred 14 judicial officers.