HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 16, 2025 10:46 IST

x

The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal began on Sunday morning, an advocate of the mosque side said.

IMAGE: People arrives at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal to offer prayers on the occasion of second Jumma of Ramzan on March 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Allahabad high court on March 12 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.

 

"The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal began on Sunday," Shakeel Warsi, an advocate representing the mosque side in the Sambhal district court told PTI.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sambhal predates Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: Yogi
Sambhal predates Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: Yogi
Holi, Friday namaaz pass off peacefully in Sambhal
Holi, Friday namaaz pass off peacefully in Sambhal
HC orders ASI to clean Sambhal mosque for Ramzan
HC orders ASI to clean Sambhal mosque for Ramzan
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
Disputed well near Sambhal mosque on govt land: SC told
Disputed well near Sambhal mosque on govt land: SC told

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

webstory image 2

India Ahead Of US In 10 Largest Armies In The World

webstory image 3

GTA 6: Release Date, Price, New Characters And More

VIDEOS

Massive storm devastates US, series of Tornadoes rake destruction2:08

Massive storm devastates US, series of Tornadoes rake...

Arjun Rampal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:30

Arjun Rampal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Rare aquatic birds converge on Thoothukudi Pond1:10

Rare aquatic birds converge on Thoothukudi Pond

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD