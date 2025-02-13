JPC report on Waqf bill tabled in Rajya Sabha amid uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly on Thursday amid uproar by opposition parties after tabling of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Photograph: Sansad TV

The report was tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel.

The tabling of the report was followed by uproar by members from the opposition benches.

The clamour continued as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to read out a message from the president.

"Don't show disrespect to the president of India..." Dhankhar said and urged Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to ask the opposition members to take their seats.