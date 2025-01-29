HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit 'dissent

Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit 'dissent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 29, 2025 11:47 IST

The Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday adopted its draft report and the amended version of the proposed law with a majority vote, JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal said.

IMAGE: Jagdambika Pal, chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill and other panel members leave after the conclusion of a JPC meeting, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

MPs have been given time till 4 pm to submit their dissent.

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.

 

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant said all opposition members will give their dissent.

Pal is likely to submit the amended version of the proposed law to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, 2024, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
