News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jolt to another TN minister as, HC orders trial in graft case

Jolt to another TN minister as, HC orders trial in graft case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 26, 2024 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Madras high court on Monday set aside an order of a special court for the trial of Prevention of Corruption Act, discharging Tamil Nadu rural development minister I Periyasamy from a corruption case, and directed him to stand trial.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu rural development minister I Periyasamy (right). Photograph: Courtesy Periyasamy on X

Stating that the legitimacy of the administration of criminal justice will be eroded and public confidence shaken if MLAs and ministers facing corruption cases are able to short-circuit criminal trials, the judge said the public should not be led to believe that a trial against a politician in this state is nothing but a mockery of dispensing criminal justice.

 

A Constitutional court is duty-bound, under the Constitution, to ensure that such things do not come to pass, the judge added.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption against the minister relating to the allotment of a house under the Tamil Nadu Housing Board during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam rule of 2006-2011.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh said the additional special court for the trial of criminal cases related to elected Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu here should resume hearing on or before March 26 -- within one month from today (Monday).

The trial court shall, as far as practicable, conduct trial from day to day, and complete the same on or before July 31, 2024, the judge added.

All the accused, including minister Periyasamy, shall appear before the Special Court on March 28.

Upon such appearance, they shall furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties under Section 88 CrPC to the satisfaction of the special court, the judge added.

If the accused, including Periyasamy, adopt any dilatory tactics, the trial court can insist upon their presence and remand them in custody, as laid down by the Supreme Court in state of Uttar Pradesh vs. Shambhu Nath Singh case, the judge added.

The judge said that as of the date of taking cognisance of the offences, Periyasamy was an MLA, which meant that it was the Speaker and not the Governor who was the competent authority to grant permission to prosecute him.

Therefore, the permission/sanction granted by the Speaker does not suffer from any infirmity or want of authority, the judge added, stating that for these reasons, the petition filed by Periyasamy seeking discharge, once the trial commenced, was not maintainable.

Consequently, the Special Court -- to which the case had been transferred from the trial court -- committed a gross illegality in entertaining and allowing a second discharge petition in the midst of trial, the judge added.

"This court has no hesitation in holding that the order dated March 17, 2023 discharging A3 (Periyasamy) smacks of manifest illegality and grave procedural impropriety...," the judge further said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
DMK Min K Ponmudy gets 3 yrs in prison in graft case
DMK Min K Ponmudy gets 3 yrs in prison in graft case
HC reopens acquittal of 2 TN ministers in asset cases
HC reopens acquittal of 2 TN ministers in asset cases
TN minister gave illegal mining licences to family: ED
TN minister gave illegal mining licences to family: ED
Made mistake by retweeting video defaming BJP: Kejri
Made mistake by retweeting video defaming BJP: Kejri
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffered mild stroke recently
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffered mild stroke recently
'Clear who's hungry and who doesn't want to be here'
'Clear who's hungry and who doesn't want to be here'
Jarange withdraws 17-day fast, says stir will continue
Jarange withdraws 17-day fast, says stir will continue
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TN minister Ponmudy convicted in assets case

TN minister Ponmudy convicted in assets case

TN minister Balaji arrested by ED, sent to jail

TN minister Balaji arrested by ED, sent to jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances