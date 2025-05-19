Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Former United States President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said.

Photograph: @JoeBiden/X

According to the statement from his office, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement read.

Despite the severity, the cancer is reportedly hormone-sensitive, which may allow for effective treatment.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement further read.

The 81-year-old Biden and his family are currently consulting with doctors to determine the best course of action.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," it added.

Meanwhile, according to a new book by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, titled "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again " -- set to be released May 20-- internal concerns within Biden's team were revealed on the 46th President's physical decline during the latter part of his presidency.

Based on over 200 interviews, mostly with Democratic insiders after the 2024 election, the book claims Biden's aides discussed the potential need for a wheelchair in a second term, though they avoided it during his reelection campaign due to political optics, as reported by CNN.

As per CNN, citing the book, Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, warned that a fall could lead to a difficult recovery and possibly require wheelchair use and to minimise risks, staff made efforts to accommodate his mobility issues discreetly -- such as shortening his walking routes, adding handrails, and using smaller staircases for Air Force One.

These measures intensified as Biden's physical limitations became more visible, culminating in his poor performance during the June 2024 debate against US President Donald Trump, which ultimately led him to withdraw from the race weeks later.