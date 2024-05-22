What you must know about prostate cancer

If you are facing difficulty urinating, experiencing pain or discomfort or notice blood in your urine or semen, chances are you are at risk of prostate cancer, warns Dr Himesh Gandhi, urologist at Ruby Hall Clinic.

When was the last time you tested for prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer, often overlooked, is a prominent health issue and remains a significant concern for men.

What is prostate cancer?

It is a malignancy that develops in the prostate gland, a walnut-sized organ located below the bladder and in front of the rectum in men.

The prostate gland produces seminal fluid, which nourishes and transports sperm.

In those afflicted by prostate cancer, cells in the prostate mutate and multiply uncontrollably, forming a tumour.

The risk of prostate cancer increases with age, with most cases occurring in men over 50.

While the exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown, factors such as genetics, a sedentary lifestyle and hormonal imbalances may contribute to its development.

It is considered risky due to its potential to spread beyond the prostate gland.

If left untreated, cancer cells can metastasize to other parts of the body, particularly the bones and lymph nodes.

Advanced prostate cancer can cause various complications including urinary problems, erectile dysfunction, bone pain and even death.

Warning signs of prostate cancer

In the initial stages, individuals with prostate cancer may or may not display any significant signs or symptoms.

However, when it is at an advanced stage, patients may experience the following:

Have trouble or discomfort while urinating

Reduced force in the stream of urine

Notice blood in the urine

Notice blood in the semen

Pain in the bones

Unexplained weight loss

Erectile dysfunction

If you have been diagnosed with prostate cancer recently or know someone who might be at risk, here are some measures to help you cope:

Be aware

India has seen commendable efforts in prostate cancer awareness.

Local organisations and medical institutions regularly organise awareness camps, seminars and free screenings. These initiatives aim to educate men about the importance of early detection and regular check-ups.

One of the first steps to prevent and protect yourself would be to start attending these camps and get as much information as you can from the experts.

You may even consult your physician to understand if you are at risk.

Early detection saves lives

One of the key messages in these campaigns is that early detection can significantly increase the chances of survival.

Regular Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests and Digital Rectal Exams (DRE) are essential for detecting cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.

Join support groups

Awareness isn't limited to prevention and detection; it also means how you can support those who are already affected.

There are several support groups and counselling services for prostate cancer patients and their families.

You can reach out to local support groups to navigate the emotional and physical challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.

Prostate cancer awareness is a critical health concern. By educating your loved ones about the risk factors and the importance of early detection, we can work towards reducing the impact of this health condition in India.

Remember, knowledge is power. And when it comes to prostate cancer, this knowledge can also save lives.

Taking charge of your health and spreading the word can make a huge difference in the fight against prostate cancer.

