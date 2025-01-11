HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jh'khand principal sends 80 schoolgirls home without shirts for writing on them

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 11, 2025 22:06 IST

The principal of a private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was accused of ordering 80 girls of class 10 to remove their shirts for writing messages on them, prompting the administration to initiate an inquiry, an official said on Saturday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The girls were allegedly forced to return home in their blazers without shirts beneath.

The incident took place in a prestigious school in Digwadih under Jorapokhar police station area on Friday, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra said.

 

The parents complained to the DC that class 10 students, after completing their examination, were celebrating 'pen day' by writing messages on each others' shirts.

The principal objected to the celebration and asked the students to remove their shirts, even though they sought an apology. All students were sent back home in their blazers without the shirts, the parents told the DC.

Several guardians lodged complaints against the principal. We also talked to some of the victim girls. The administration has taken the matter seriously. A committee has been set up to investigate the matter," Mishra said.

The committee consists of the sub-divisional magistrate, district education officer, district social welfare officer and the sub-divisional police officer.

Action would be taken on the basis of the probe panel's report, the DC said.

Jharia MLA Ragini Singh also accompanied the parents to the DC's office on Saturday when they lodged the complaints against the principal.

Singh described the incident as "shameful and unfortunate".

