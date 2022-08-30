News
J'khand MLAs to be shifted to Chh'garh amid poaching fears

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2022 16:28 IST
The ruling United Progressive Alliance coalition in Jharkhand is shifting its MLAs to neighbouring Chhattisgarh to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged attempt to poach its legislators during the ongoing political crisis in the state, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with UPA MLAs leaves for Ranchi airport on way to Raipur amid speculation of his disqualification as an MLA. Photograph: PTI Photo

The MLAs are seen leaving Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in two buses towards the Ranchi airport where a flight has been booked for them to Raipur, sources said.

Soren himself is seen on one of the buses.

A Congress legislator, on condition of anonymity, said that they may be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a state with a non-BJP government.

 

Sources in the airport also said a flight for Raipur has been booked for the legislators.

Soren's JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner “similar to Maharashtra” and there is a need to ringfence the legislators in a “safe haven.”

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan did not announce anything on this matter

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
UPA accuses Jharkhand guv of fanning horse-trading
Jharkhand guv recommends Soren's disqualification?
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal's Wedding Album
Anybody can contest: Cong on Tharoor for prez poll
Babri demolition: SC closes contempt proceedings
Asia Cup: India set to steamroll minnows Hong Kong
The War Against Coronavirus

