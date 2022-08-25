News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Have got nothing: Soren on disqualification buzz

Have got nothing: Soren on disqualification buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2022 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday alleged blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies after reports claimed that the Election Commission recommended his disqualification as an MLA in the mining lease case.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Photograph: Courtesy @JharkhandCMO/Twitter

No communication in this regard has been received by the Chief Minister's Office from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais, his secretariat said.

'It apparently seems that BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report,' Soren said in a statement issued by his secretariat.

 

'This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhayay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy,' he said.

The chief minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the Governor 'apparently recommending his disqualification as a MLA', his office said.

The Election Commission has sent its opinion to the governor on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said.

The opinion was sent to the Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, they said.

The Governor is scheduled to reach Ranchi from Delhi in the afternoon and only then details could be known, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final.

Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in a tweet announced that the Election Commission letter has reached the governor.

'The Election Commission letter has reached the Governor...I had announced that It will be done within August...,' he tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will CM be disqualified? Jharkhand politics heats up
Will CM be disqualified? Jharkhand politics heats up
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
A new chapter begins: Hemant Soren on poll win
A new chapter begins: Hemant Soren on poll win
Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh detained again
Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh detained again
Amit Shah reviews J-K security in view of terror hits
Amit Shah reviews J-K security in view of terror hits
All MLAs with us, 40 offered Rs 20cr by BJP: AAP
All MLAs with us, 40 offered Rs 20cr by BJP: AAP
Bilkis case: BJP's Khushbu slams release of convicts
Bilkis case: BJP's Khushbu slams release of convicts
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP

Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP

'Modi never forgets and never forgives'

'Modi never forgets and never forgives'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances