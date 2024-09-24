News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » J&K Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

J&K Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 24, 2024 05:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The second phase of the three phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Of the total 90 seats, polling will be held for 26 seats in the Union Territory.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally at Shalteng in Srinagar, September 23, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
 

Phase II: Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 238 candidates analysed from a total of 239 candidates, 131 candidates are crorepatis.

The maximum mumber of 19 crorepati candidates are from the Peoples Democratic Party led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has fielded 18 crorepatis while 13 Bharatiya Janata Party crorepati candidates are in the fray.

Phase II: Criminal Records

49 candidates have declared criminal cases against their names. Of these 37 candidates have serious criminal cases registered.

The PDP and BJP have fielded 4 such candidates each while 2 belong to the Congress and one to the NC.

Phase II: Candidates Profile

Of the candidates contesting phase II, 232 are male while 6 are female.

The maximum number -- 68 -- candidates are from the 31 to 40 year age group.

When it comes to education, the maximum number (48) are graduates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'
'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'
'Kashmir Needs A Bal Thackeray'
'Kashmir Needs A Bal Thackeray'
'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'
'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Row erupts over Badlapur sex assault accused's death
Row erupts over Badlapur sex assault accused's death
Badlapur sexual assault accused opens fire, shot dead
Badlapur sexual assault accused opens fire, shot dead

More like this

'Peace Cannot Be Seasonal'

'Peace Cannot Be Seasonal'

'Will BJP Be In A Majority Forever?'

'Will BJP Be In A Majority Forever?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances