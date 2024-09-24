J&K Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase II?

The second phase of the three phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Of the total 90 seats, polling will be held for 26 seats in the Union Territory.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally at Shalteng in Srinagar, September 23, 2024.

Phase II: Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 238 candidates analysed from a total of 239 candidates, 131 candidates are crorepatis.

The maximum mumber of 19 crorepati candidates are from the Peoples Democratic Party led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has fielded 18 crorepatis while 13 Bharatiya Janata Party crorepati candidates are in the fray.

Phase II: Criminal Records

49 candidates have declared criminal cases against their names. Of these 37 candidates have serious criminal cases registered.

The PDP and BJP have fielded 4 such candidates each while 2 belong to the Congress and one to the NC.

Phase II: Candidates Profile

Of the candidates contesting phase II, 232 are male while 6 are female.

The maximum number -- 68 -- candidates are from the 31 to 40 year age group.

When it comes to education, the maximum number (48) are graduates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com