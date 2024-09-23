'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'

'I went to jail and met my father to convince him to join politics and believe in the Constitution.'

IMAGE: A poster for Sarjan Barkati's election campaign. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarjan Barkati - Official on Facebook

Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, better known as Sarjan Barkati, surprised observers when he decided to contest the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections from prison.

The 38-year-old cleric, who looks much older in photographs, got his name Barkati for being a religious and pious person.

Barkati is contesting the elections in two constituencies -- Ganderbal against former chief minister Omar Abdullah, and from Beerwah, which is close to Gulmarg.

He shot into fame when he led protests after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in July 2016.

His slogans on Azaadi became a viral sensation among separatists which earned Barkati the name of 'Azaadi Chacha'.

In 2016, he was arrested under the Public Safety Act.

After his release in 2021, he was rearrested in August 2023 on terror funding charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Later, his wife Shabroza Bano was arrested in a terror funding case in November 2023.

Their 16-year-old daughter, Sugra Barkati, has taken over her father's election campaign.

The burqa-clad Sugra, while appealing for votes in her father's name, has come out with the slogan, 'Central jail ka mazloom qaidi, Sarjan Ahmed Barkati'.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com spoke to Sugra on her father's arrest, his reason for contesting elections, and how she is fighting a lonely battle with the help of the Kashmiri youth of Beerwah constituency.

Why did you file nomination papers for your father from two constituencies?

When I filed my father's candidature from the Zainpora assembly constituency his nomination was rejected, so we were in doubt whether his nomination from another constituency will be accepted or not. Therefore, we decided to file nominations from two places, Ganderbal and Beerwah, to be on the safe side.

Why did you choose Ganderbal against Omar Abdullah?

I had seen a video of Omar Abdullah where he had said, had he known that Engineer Rashid's son Abrar Rashid was out to campaign for his jailed father from Baramulla during the Lok Sabha elections he would have not contested from there. (Engineer Rashid defeated Omar Abdullah by more than 200,000 votes).

Therefore, I felt that this time Omar Abdullah will support me and my father and withdraw his candidature from Ganderbal, but that did not happen.

Your father Sarjan Barkati is well known as Azaadi Chacha since 2016 and Omar Abdullah has sworn on the Constitution all his life. Don't you feel it was naïve on your part to expect Abdullah to step aside for him?

Omar spoke in favour of releasing Kashmiri youth from jail. He spoke he will scrap the Public Safety Act and cancel wrong FIR (First Information Reports) being filed in Kashmir against the youth.

I felt he will look at me and my brother Azaan who are fighting for the release of our father and give us justice. Sadly, this didn't happen.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Barkati's daughter Sugra is leading her father's election campaign.

It is being said you were a part of the BJP's political ploy, to force Abdullah away from Ganderbal and confine him to Budgam.

Every (Indian) citizen has the right to contest elections from wherever he wants. This does not mean that anyone who contests against Omar Abdullah is an agent (of the BJP). This is a wrong assumption.

You must have met your father before filing his nomination papers. Did you tell him that if he wins he will have to swear on the Constitution which he has been opposing all his life?

Our family has suffered a lot since 2016. But when atrocities against our family went beyond limits, and they arrested my mother too, we as a family had no option but to contest elections to win our rights.

My educational career is over. This year I had matric exams and I could not appear in them because of family problems. My younger brother is studying and not earning. I cannot depend on money from others. Our family is financially broke.

In these circumstances I went to jail and met my father to convince him to join politics and believe in the Constitution. We need people who are religious and also ones who speak against drugs in Kashmir, which my father did before his arrest, to represent the people.

Did your father ever tell you he regrets giving the slogans of 'Azaadi' against India?

In 2016 (after Burhan Wani's death) the Azaadi slogan was very common for every Kashmiri. At this point of time common Kashmiris were being killed on the streets during protests. It was at this time my father rose to popularity as he was giving slogans of Azaadi. He suffered for doing so as he was sent to jail for four years and six months then. Last year again he was sent to jail.

If there is justice in a democracy, then why go on to arrest my mother too? We two kids are on the road because our parents are in jail.

My only intention is to get my father released from jail. I want other young Kashmiris too to be released from jail.

There is a very serious charge against your parents, of terror funding.

We need proof of these charges.

When the SIA (State Investigation Agency) arrested my father in August 2023 they found nothing in our home. It was only later they added the charge that money was found in our home.

You know the SIA always updates about their arrest on their social media handle, but when it came to my father they never updated this information.

And let me clarify that whatever money they claim they found was the zakat money of Kashmiri youth that was sent to my father which was put in his (bank) account.

I am tired of saying that my parents are innocent people who have been wrongly arrested.

Had I no support from my extended my family I would have been (begging) on the roads.

I am only 16 and I had a desire to study, but those plans are over now.

When Allah can pardon, why not the Indian Constitution? I fail to understand this.

It seems that you have given up on your contest against Omar Abdullah in Ganderbal and concentrating all your efforts in Beerwah. Why?

I saw a video where Omar Abdullah has been constantly saying that Sajan Barkati's children are agents (of the BJP).

How can a 16-year-old girl be an agent?

My 12-year-old brother, how can he be an agent? Therefore, I gave up the fight in Ganderbal against Omar and started concentrating on Beerwah.

The youngsters of Beerwah are standing with me right now in my fight.

What about Engineer Rashid, why did he turn your request down? After all, his story is the same as your father's.

I had gone with great expectations to him and decided that my father will contest from Langate (Engineer Rashid's stronghold).

I felt Engineer Rashid was persecuted wrongly just like my father and I had great expectations from him.

Unfortunately, he did not support me or my father and Allah is witnessing all this.

What did he say? Did he meet you?

No, he never met me. I tried to speak to his brother Khursheed, but I was insulted and thrown out.

His children too did not entertain my request so I had no other option but to walk out of Langate.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Barkati's 12-year-old son Azaan.

Did Engineer Rashid's son Abrar become your inspiration since he campaigned and ensured Omar Abdullah's defeat from Baramulla?

Engineer Rashid's party (the Awami Ittehad Party) had only one slogan, 'Jail ka badla vote se'. This was proved right in the 2024 general elections when Engineer Rashid won his seat. And now, he is out on interim bail.

Witnessing all this I felt I too should follow this path as I am also tired of running around courts every time to get justice for my father. Therefore, I decided to come to the public and demand justice for my father.

I am sure I will get justice.

You never speak of the development of Beerwah constituency while campaigning, and only speak about your father's release.

I speak of releasing my parents first and after that I speak of other issues of importance, and that is no Kashmiri youth must be wrongly confined in jail.

As far as the development of Kashmir is concerned, let me tell you that my father has uprooted his family for the Kashmiri people. He is in jail for the Kashmiri people so making roads and giving electricity is a very small issue for him. He will do it for sure.

Does your father believe in the Indian flag and Indian Constitution now? Did you speak to him on this issue? Because if he does that, it is a signal that militancy is dead forever in Kashmir.

I will only say that there will be peace in Kashmir forever, Insha Allah, Insha Allah (God willing).