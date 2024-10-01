J&K Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase 3?

The third and final phase of the three phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Of the total 90 seats, polling will be held for the remaining 40 seats in the Union Territory.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Iltija Mufti, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, at an election meeting on the final day of campaigning in Gulmarg, September 29, 2024.

Phase 3: Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 415 candidates in the fray, 169 candidates are crorepatis.

The maximum mumber of 22 crorepati candidates are from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress has fielded 19 crorepatis while the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has fielded 16 followed by the Peoples Democratic Party 12.

Phase 3: Criminal Records

67 candidates have declared criminal cases against their names. Of these, 52 candidates have serious criminal cases registered.

The Congress has fielded 5 such candidates while 4 belong to the PDP.

Phase 3: Candidates Profile

Of the 415 candidates contesting phase 3, 387 are male while 28 are female.

The maximum number -- 106 -- candidates are from the 41 to 50 year age group.

When it comes to education, the maximum number (76) are post graduates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com