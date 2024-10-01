News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » J&K Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase 3?

J&K Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase 3?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 01, 2024 06:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The third and final phase of the three phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Of the total 90 seats, polling will be held for the remaining 40 seats in the Union Territory.

IMAGE: Iltija Mufti, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, at an election meeting on the final day of campaigning in Gulmarg, September 29, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
 

Phase 3: Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 415 candidates in the fray, 169 candidates are crorepatis.

The maximum mumber of 22 crorepati candidates are from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress has fielded 19 crorepatis while the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has fielded 16 followed by the Peoples Democratic Party 12.

Phase 3: Criminal Records

67 candidates have declared criminal cases against their names. Of these, 52 candidates have serious criminal cases registered.

The Congress has fielded 5 such candidates while 4 belong to the PDP.

Phase 3: Candidates Profile

Of the 415 candidates contesting phase 3, 387 are male while 28 are female.

The maximum number -- 106 -- candidates are from the 41 to 50 year age group.

When it comes to education, the maximum number (76) are post graduates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Omar Abdullah Is Seen As A Tourist'
'Omar Abdullah Is Seen As A Tourist'
'Article 370 Killed My Son'
'Article 370 Killed My Son'
'15 Muslim BJP Candidates In Kashmir'
'15 Muslim BJP Candidates In Kashmir'
A SiddhiVinayak Temple In Srinagar!
A SiddhiVinayak Temple In Srinagar!
Kareena's Cake Time With Inaaya
Kareena's Cake Time With Inaaya
SRK Teases Dhoni About Retirement
SRK Teases Dhoni About Retirement
Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli airstrike
Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli airstrike

More like this

'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'

'Jamaat Wants To Be Nitish, Naidu In J&K'

'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'

'How Can A 16 Year Old Be A BJP Agent?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances