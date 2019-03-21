J&K: Solider killed in Pak firing; cops injured in grenade attack

Last updated on: March 21, 2019 13:13 IST

An Army soldier was killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire by heavily shelling forward areas and posts with mortar bombs along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector on Thursday morning, they said.

Rifleman Yash Paul, 24, was was killed in Pakistani firing, they added.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.

On Monday night, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to shelling with mortar bombs and firing of small arms along the LoC in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors, a defence spokesman had said.

An Army soldier was killed and four others were injured Monday when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri district.

Photograph: ANI

"Rifleman Karamjeet Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries," the spokesman had said.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 41 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

Sopore: 2 policemen injured in grenade attack

Two policemen, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Sopore township of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a security forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said two policemen, including the station house officer of Dangiwacha police station, sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

The injured have been hospitalised.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.