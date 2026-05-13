Jammu And Kashmir Achieves 93% Progress In Land Record Digitisation

Jammu and Kashmir's ambitious land records digitisation project reaches a major milestone, achieving 93.39% completion and promising increased transparency and efficiency in land management across the Union Territory.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir achieves 93.39% digitisation of revenue records, approving over 64 lakh khasras.

The digitisation of land records aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in land management in J&K.

Ramban, Shopian, and Ganderbal districts have achieved 100% completion in digitising revenue records.

Comprehensive guidelines are in place for error rectification and public verification of Jamabandis in J&K.

Grievance collection has been initiated in 3,311 villages across Jammu and Kashmir to support the digitisation process.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has achieved 93.39 per cent progress in the digitisation of revenue records, with more than 64 lakh such records approved across the Union Territory, official data said.

The officials said digitisation of revenue records is one of the flagship reforms under the modernisation of land records programme aimed at ensuring transparency, accuracy and efficiency in land record management.

Key Progress in J&K Land Digitisation

As per the official data, out of a total of 68,59,915 khasras (revenue records), approvals have been given for 64,06,641 khasras, while 3,04,549 cases are pending at the maker level, 1,10,587 with checkers, and 38,138 at the approver stage.

The government, on December 26, 2025, laid down comprehensive guidelines for rectification of errors, entry of backlog mutations, public verification and final freezing of Jamabandis. The process is being updated daily through a monitoring mechanism supervised by divisional commissioners and the financial commissioner (Revenue), they said.

District-Wise Completion Status

Ramban, Shopian and Ganderbal districts have achieved 100 per cent completion with all khasras approved and no pendency reported, the data said.

In Srinagar, out of 2,58,221 khasras, 2,58,135 have been approved with only 78 pending at the maker level and five with checkers, taking the completion rate to 99.97 per cent, it said.

Budgam recorded 99.96 per cent progress with 4,83,790 approvals out of 4,83,998 khasras, while Poonch achieved 99.95 per cent completion with 2,27,932 approvals and 117 cases pending at different stages, data said.

Further Progress Across J&K

Udhampur registered 99.73 per cent progress with 3,48,812 approved khasras and 951 pending with makers, it said.

Kathua achieved 99.25 per cent completion with 4,50,289 approvals, while 3,337 cases are pending at the approver stage.

Kupwara recorded 99.13 per cent progress with 5,41,337 approved khasras, while 1,210 cases are pending with makers, 1,595 with checkers and 1,941 with approvers.

Samba registered 99.06 per cent completion with 2,70,203 approved khasras and 2,553 pending cases at various stages.

Rajouri achieved 98.79 per cent progress with 3,20,466 approved khasras, while 3,915 cases remain pending.

Baramulla, one of the largest districts in terms of khasras, recorded 98.70 per cent completion with 6,69,193 approvals and 8,846 cases pending at different stages.

Bandipora achieved 98.61 per cent progress with 1,90,592 approved khasras, while Kulgam registered 98.58 per cent completion with 2,17,353 approved cases.

Districts With Lower Completion Rates

Kishtwar recorded 94.11 per cent progress with 1,73,167 approved khasras and 10,839 cases pending. Jammu district, which has the highest number of khasras at 8,26,563, achieved 91.64 per cent completion with 7,57,434 approvals, while over 69,000 cases are pending at various stages.

Doda recorded 84.58 per cent progress with 2,29,832 approved khasras and 41,897 pending cases. Pulwama achieved 80.54 per cent completion with 3,71,156 approved khasras, while 89,683 cases are pending.

Anantnag registered 74.65 per cent progress with 3,61,685 approvals and more than 1.22 lakh cases pending at different levels.

Reasi recorded the lowest progress at 39.38 per cent with only 57,357 approvals out of 1,45,645 khasras, while over 88,000 cases are still pending.

The officials further said that 5,989 villages have been completely approved, accounting for 87.87 per cent of total villages, while grievance collection has been initiated in 3,311 villages across Jammu and Kashmir.