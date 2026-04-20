Why JJP Leader Digvijay Chautala Faces Charges Over University Event

Digvijay Singh Chautala, a leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), faces charges for allegedly damaging public property during a Kurukshetra University event, sparking accusations of political interference and government overreach.

Key Points Digvijay Singh Chautala and INSO leaders are booked for allegedly damaging public property at Kurukshetra University during an event.

The FIR invokes the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and accuses the group of causing damage to chairs and disrupting the university environment.

Chautala claims the charges are politically motivated, accusing the government of stifling dissent and favouring RSS and ABVP.

INSO alleges the FIR was filed two weeks after the event, questioning the timing and accusing the government of directing the police action.

A special investigation team (SIT) is investigating the case, and further action will be based on their findings.

Police have booked JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala and some leaders of the party's student wing INSO on charges including damage to public property during an event at the Kurukshetra University, officials said on Monday.

Details of the FIR Against Chautala

The FIR was registered in connection with the event held by the outfit at the university on April 7 and invokes Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, along with relevant sections of the BNS. It says damage was caused to chairs and other public property during the event.

Chautala is among the 11 people named in the FIR, along with Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) leader Jaswinder Khaira and an assistant professor of the university. A few unnamed people have also been accused in the case.

Allegations and Complaint Details

The chief security officer of the Kurukshetra University stated in his complaint that a request had been received on April 2 for booking a hall for an April 7 programme related to drug abuse and the role of youth in countering it.

The booking was made in the name of an assistant professor.

It has been alleged in the complaint that on the day of the event, the security staff of the university reported that nearly 300-400 students and outsiders participated in the programme during which political speeches were also delivered, disturbing the academic environment and social harmony in the university.

It was further alleged that several chairs and some other property at the venue were damaged.

Chautala's Response and Accusations

Chautala, who was earlier booked in another vandalism case in connection with an event at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU S&T) in Hisar, hit out at the government following the recent FIR.

"Today, yet another FIR has been registered against me and my associates in connection with an old case; the government thinks we will be intimidated. The government seeks to confine the university solely to the RSS and ABVP.

"It remains silent on critical issues such as fee hikes, hostel facilities and student union elections," Chautala said in a post on X.

He further wrote, "This struggle is not merely about the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) or INSO; but for freedom of the university. The government may well send me and a few others with me to jail, but you must not allow this struggle to lose momentum.

"If our voices are stifled today, no one else will dare to speak up tomorrow. We must unite to win this battle, no matter what sacrifices are required. We will fight, and we will win".

INSO's Perspective on the Case

INSO senior state vice-president Jaswinder Khaira alleged that the case has been lodged on the directions of the government after the Hisar incident.

"The Kurukshetra police registered the FIR on April 17 whereas the event at the KU took place on April 7. If we had done something wrong, why did it take two weeks to register a case," Khaira said.

He added that there was a huge rush of students because of which chairs broke. "Despite this, we approached the university authorities, saying we will bear all of the cost and they also asked us to pay the fine," he said, further alleging that the FIR has been registered on "the directions of the government".

Ongoing Investigation

A police official here said a SIT is investigating the case. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe, he said.

Earlier, tensions gripped the GJU S&T university in Hisar after the authorities denied permission to let the JJP's youth wing hold an event on the campus, triggering a massive protest.

During this incident, security cordons were breached, flower pots were damaged and scuffles broke out with the personnel, the police had said.

Under Indian law, damaging public property can lead to charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, potentially resulting in fines and imprisonment. The special investigation team will likely gather evidence, including witness statements and forensic analysis, to determine the extent of the damage and identify those responsible. This case highlights the ongoing tensions between student political groups and university administrations in Haryana.