News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jharkhand guv nominates Champai Soren as CM; invites him to take oath

Jharkhand guv nominates Champai Soren as CM; invites him to take oath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 02, 2024 01:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take oath.

IMAGE: Newly elected Jharkhand CM Champai Soren along with 43 legislators leaves after meeting with State Governor CP Radhakrishnan staking a claim to form the government in the state, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, February 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The governor's principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI: “We have invited him to take oath. Now they will decide when to take it.”

 

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state.

He told Radhakrishnan that the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren, deepening the political crisis.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case after he resigned as chief minister on Wednesday night.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hemant Soren held, Champai Soren to take over as CM
Hemant Soren held, Champai Soren to take over as CM
'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'
'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'
Soren illegally owns a dozen plots in Ranchi: ED
Soren illegally owns a dozen plots in Ranchi: ED
ED grills Shard Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs
ED grills Shard Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs
ED arrest: 3-judge SC bench to hear Soren's plea
ED arrest: 3-judge SC bench to hear Soren's plea
UP VHP unit chief behind cow slaughter, arrested
UP VHP unit chief behind cow slaughter, arrested
'It does feel like the hard work has finally paid off'
'It does feel like the hard work has finally paid off'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Champai stakes claim to form govt, Guv yet to decide

Champai stakes claim to form govt, Guv yet to decide

Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as J'khand CM

Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as J'khand CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances