News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM

Champai Soren to replace Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM

Source: PTI
January 31, 2024 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand chief minister after more than seven hours of questioning by the ED in a money laundering case, and senior JMM leader Champai Soren was named as his successor.

IMAGE: Hemant Soren meets Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan to submit his resignation as chief minister. To his right is Champai Soren, Ranchi, January 31, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy, Jharkhand Raj Bhavan

Meanwhile, JMM's Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji claimed that the 48-year-old Hemant Soren was in the "custody" of the Enforcement Directorate.

 

Hemant Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan, where he went along with alliance legislators.

"Hemant Soren has resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

"We have staked a claim to form the new government with the support of 47 MLAs," JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren told reporters.

Earlier, the legislators gathered at Hemant Soren's residence elected the transport minister Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party with the party spokesperson Vinod Pandey saying that a consensus was reached on his name.

A legislator from the Serikela assembly constituency for more than three decades since 1991, Champai Soren is known to be a loyalist of JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Born in November 1956 at Jilinggora village in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Champai Soren is a matriculate and father of seven children. He is the son of a farmer and is not related to the Hemant Soren's family.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Conspiracy against me': ED quizzes Jh'khand CM
'Conspiracy against me': ED quizzes Jh'khand CM
Soren arrives in Ranchi; ED to quiz him on Wednesday
Soren arrives in Ranchi; ED to quiz him on Wednesday
Soren 'missing', ED team camps at home, seizes BMW
Soren 'missing', ED team camps at home, seizes BMW
HC's 2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news
HC's 2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news
Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech
Prez invokes Ram temple, Art 370 in Parl speech
AAP to move SC over Chandigarh mayoral poll results
AAP to move SC over Chandigarh mayoral poll results
Indian batters perfecting conventional, reverse sweeps
Indian batters perfecting conventional, reverse sweeps
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ED officials question Hemant Soren amid high security

ED officials question Hemant Soren amid high security

BJP claims Soren absconding; CM sends email to ED

BJP claims Soren absconding; CM sends email to ED

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances