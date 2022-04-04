News
Terrorists kill CRPF jawan, injure Kashmiri Pandit, 2 labourers in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2022 21:48 IST
Terrorists carried out three attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and four persons, including two workers from Bihar and a Kashmiri Pandit, injured, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel cordon off the area where terrorists opened fire at CRPF men in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Two CRPF personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on security forces at Maisuma.

They were rushed to SMHS hospital where one of them -- Head Constable Vishal Kumar -- succumbed to injuries while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area was cordoned off as security forces launched a search operation to track down the assailants but no arrests were made.

 

35-year-old Bal Krishan alias Sonu, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot at and injured by suspected terrorists at Chotigam in Shopian district late on Monday evening, officials said, adding he was taken to district hospital Shopian.

Earlier in the day, militants opened fire on two non-local labourers in Pulwama district

"Terrorists opened firing on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora this afternoon," the officials said.

They said the duo were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This was second attack on non-local labourers in Pulwama district in as many days.

Two workers hailing from Punjab were shot at and injured in Nowpora area of the district on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Murder In The Heart Of Srinagar
Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir
Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K
PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
'Terror incident' at UP temple: IIT grad injures cops
Lanka Oppn rejects Prez's call to join unity govt
Pak SC adjourns hearing on rejection of no-trust vote
The War Against Coronavirus

