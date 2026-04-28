Jharkhand Parties Demand Pay For Police Amid Treasury Scam

Jharkhand's opposition parties are urging the state government to promptly release withheld salaries for police personnel following a treasury scam investigation, raising concerns about morale and potential consequences for law and order.

Key Points Opposition parties in Jharkhand are demanding the immediate release of salaries for over 70,000 police personnel.

Salaries have been withheld since March due to investigations into irregularities in treasury funds across Hazaribag, Bokaro, and Ranchi.

The opposition leaders are calling for a high-level enquiry into the alleged scam and strict action against those responsible.

A police association claims unauthorised fund withdrawals were achieved by manipulating data, suggesting involvement of higher-level officials.

The opposition BJP and the Congress, an alliance partner in the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, on Tuesday demanded prompt payment of salaries to police personnel, which were withheld after alleged irregularities surfaced in treasury funds at several districts.

The police association claimed that the salaries of over 70,000 personnel have been withheld since March after investigations began into the irregularities.

Earlier this month, fraudulent withdrawals worth several crores of rupees were discovered across Hazaribag, Bokaro and Ranchi treasuries, and several police personnel were arrested.

Opposition Calls For Action On Police Salaries

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, claimed that the treasury scam was carried out by some dishonest individuals, while honest police personnel are bearing the consequences.

In a post on X, Marandi said, "Chief Minister Hemant Soren, respond: If police personnel do not receive their salaries, how will they support their families? By extorting money from two-wheeler drivers on the roads? By trapping people in fake cases and lawsuits? Or by colluding with criminals?"

The former chief minister said that ultimately, the common people will have to bear the brunt of the problem.

"Therefore, ensure the prompt payment of salaries to police personnel," the BJP leader said.

Congress Party Joins The Demand

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Alok Kumar Dubey said that the situation will become serious if the state government does not immediately release the salaries of police personnel.

"Punishing the entire department for the mistakes of a few people is unjust. The livelihood of salaried employees is being severely affected," he said.

Dubey said that police personnel work day and night to maintain law and order, and depriving them of their salaries weakens their morale.

"Therefore, I urge the chief minister to take prompt action in this matter and ensure that the salaries of police officers and personnel are released as soon as possible," Dubey said.

He stressed that this is not only an administrative responsibility but also a matter of justice towards the police force.

Police Association Seeks Enquiry

Jharkhand Police Association president Rahul Kumar Murmu told PTI: "The salaries of about 70,000 to 80,000 police personnel have been withheld since March, after investigations began into unauthorised withdrawals from the salary funds."

Murmu said the association has requested Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take cognisance of the issue of withholding salaries of police personnel, and urged him to conduct a high-level enquiry into the alleged irregularities.

He claimed that arresting one or two lower-level police personnel cannot uncover the alleged irregularities.

"The scam clearly suggests that unauthorised fund withdrawals, achieved by manipulating data, were not possible without the involvement of higher-level officials. A syndicate is working behind all these things," he stated.

The association has demanded disbursement of salaries for the police personnel at the earliest and strict actions against those actually responsible for the irregularities, he said.

Investigation Underway

"The headquarters has instructed the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) to conduct enquiries at their individual level. The data that were manipulated to commit irregularities are being verified at the levels of DDOs. After they complete their inquiries, they will be able to disburse salaries," Manoj Kaushik, Additional Director General of (CID), told PTI.

He further said that CID is also conducting a detailed investigation into the alleged excessive and illegal withdrawals of salary funds.

The revelation of the scam in the treasuries first came to light in Bokaro district in the first week of April, where an accountant with the police department was arrested for allegedly withdrawing more than Rs 6 crore.

Thereafter, five people were arrested on the charge of embezzling Rs 28 crore from the Hazaribag SP office.

On April 26, an FIR was registered against a police constable for his alleged involvement in the "embezzlement of Rs 27 lakh" from the West Singhbhum district treasury.

State Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore had ordered a comprehensive audit of all district treasuries in the wake of reports of fraudulent withdrawals.