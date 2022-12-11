News
JD-U's poor performance in 2020 Bihar polls due to BJP conspiracy: Nitish

Source: PTI
December 11, 2022 16:27 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of working against the Janata Dal-United in the 2020 assembly elections despite being in an alliance at that time.

IMAGE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with the newly elected Janata Dal-United national president Lalan Singh and party leader KC Tyagi being garlanded by the supporters during party's national council open session meeting, in Patna, December 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

He reaffirmed that parties opposed to the BJP can win with a "huge majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if they agree to join hands.

 

Addressing the plenary session of his Janata Dal-United in Patna, Kumar alleged that his party's unsatisfactory performance in the last assembly elections was because of the then alliance partner BJP.

"They (BJP) should be reminded that never before had our party won fewer seats, either in assembly polls of 2005 or 2010. In 2020, we suffered as they tried to ensure the defeat of our candidates," said the JD-U de facto leader about his former alliance partner which he did not mention by name.

The longest-serving chief minister of the state recounted his reluctance to run for another term in office but agreeing to do the same upon the BJP's insistence.

"But Bihar was not getting anything (from the BJP government at the Centre). The demand for special status was not accepted. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) belongs to a state which has been prosperous since British Raj. The nation cannot progress without developing the poorer ones," he added.

"I must say if all parties opposed to them (BJP) come together, such a grouping can rest assured of a huge majority. But the ball is in the court of all such parties. I will keep trying to make it happen," 71-year-old politician said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
